Prince Pipes Q2 PAT may dip 89.2% YoY to Rs. 8.2 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Prince Pipes to report net profit at Rs. 8.2 crore down 89.2% year-on-year (down 49% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 14.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 651.2 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1112 percent Y-o-Y (down 227 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

