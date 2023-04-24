Prime Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in March 2023 up 1.82% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2023 up 544.44% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2023 up 285.92% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.