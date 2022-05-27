Prime Sec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore, down 45.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore in March 2022 down 45.2% from Rs. 19.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 83.16% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022 down 73.61% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2021.

Prime Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2021.

Prime Sec shares closed at 96.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)