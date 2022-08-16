 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Focus Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, down 50.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in June 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 15.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022 down 18.78% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022 down 71.24% from Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 72.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.19% returns over the last 6 months and 34.20% over the last 12 months.

Prime Focus
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.83 36.44 15.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.83 36.44 15.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.01 4.54 3.45
Depreciation 8.21 14.45 15.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.02 12.48 7.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.41 4.97 -10.64
Other Income 11.57 11.76 10.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.85 16.73 -0.35
Interest 6.89 7.77 8.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.73 8.96 -9.04
Exceptional Items -- 250.20 --
P/L Before Tax -10.73 259.16 -9.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.73 259.16 -9.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.73 259.16 -9.04
Equity Share Capital 29.95 29.95 29.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 0.30 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.36 0.29 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 8.66 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.36 8.49 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:56 pm
