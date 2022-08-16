Prime Focus Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, down 50.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in June 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 15.91 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022 down 18.78% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022 down 71.24% from Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2021.
Prime Focus shares closed at 72.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.19% returns over the last 6 months and 34.20% over the last 12 months.
|Prime Focus
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.83
|36.44
|15.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.83
|36.44
|15.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.01
|4.54
|3.45
|Depreciation
|8.21
|14.45
|15.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.02
|12.48
|7.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.41
|4.97
|-10.64
|Other Income
|11.57
|11.76
|10.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.85
|16.73
|-0.35
|Interest
|6.89
|7.77
|8.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.73
|8.96
|-9.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|250.20
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.73
|259.16
|-9.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.73
|259.16
|-9.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.73
|259.16
|-9.04
|Equity Share Capital
|29.95
|29.95
|29.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.30
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.29
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|8.66
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|8.49
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
