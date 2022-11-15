 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Focus Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,074.69 crore, up 39.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,074.69 crore in September 2022 up 39.11% from Rs. 772.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2022 up 125.51% from Rs. 47.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.55 crore in September 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 175.52 crore in September 2021.

Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 74.10 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.45% over the last 12 months.

Prime Focus
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,069.68 1,028.15 772.56
Other Operating Income 5.01 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,074.69 1,028.15 772.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 687.88 670.76 456.85
Depreciation 106.53 101.06 95.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.22 187.36 148.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.06 68.97 71.89
Other Income 52.96 60.84 7.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.02 129.81 79.71
Interest 99.86 100.74 95.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.16 29.07 -15.30
Exceptional Items -2.85 -57.19 -27.11
P/L Before Tax 22.31 -28.12 -42.41
Tax 11.36 20.70 4.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.95 -48.82 -46.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.95 -48.82 -46.92
Minority Interest 1.05 3.59 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.00 -45.23 -47.04
Equity Share Capital 29.95 29.95 29.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 -1.63 -1.57
Diluted EPS 0.37 -1.63 -1.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 -1.63 -1.57
Diluted EPS 0.37 -1.63 -1.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am