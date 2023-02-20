 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prestige Estate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,299.80 crore, up 30.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,299.80 crore in December 2022 up 30.4% from Rs. 996.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.20 crore in December 2022 up 13.93% from Rs. 121.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.80 crore in December 2022 up 12.74% from Rs. 302.30 crore in December 2021.

Prestige Estates Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,299.80 817.00 996.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,299.80 817.00 996.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.20 48.80 27.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 313.80 -226.90 364.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.70 61.70 49.90
Depreciation 88.70 82.10 69.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 552.70 738.20 337.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.70 113.10 148.00
Other Income 22.40 25.90 84.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 252.10 139.00 232.90
Interest 81.70 79.50 71.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 170.40 59.50 161.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 170.40 59.50 161.20
Tax 32.20 14.20 39.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 138.20 45.30 121.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 138.20 45.30 121.30
Equity Share Capital 400.90 400.90 400.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.45 1.13 3.03
Diluted EPS 3.45 1.13 3.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.45 1.13 3.03
Diluted EPS 3.45 1.13 3.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited