Prestige Estate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,299.80 crore, up 30.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,299.80 crore in December 2022 up 30.4% from Rs. 996.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.20 crore in December 2022 up 13.93% from Rs. 121.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.80 crore in December 2022 up 12.74% from Rs. 302.30 crore in December 2021.