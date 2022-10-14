Prestige Estate Q2 PAT seen up 25.5% YoY to Rs. 95.3 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Prestige Estate to report net profit at Rs. 95.3 crore up 25.5% year-on-year (down 53.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,351.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 64 percent Y-o-Y (up 468 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 385.3 crore.

