Precision Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 741.65 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Wires India are:

Net Sales at Rs 741.65 crore in March 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 652.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.36 crore in March 2022 up 11.06% from Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2021.

Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2021.

Precision Wires shares closed at 71.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.09% returns over the last 6 months and 72.53% over the last 12 months.

Precision Wires India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 741.65 704.83 652.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 741.65 704.83 652.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 680.16 641.03 609.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 5.62 0.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.09 -6.12 -16.77
Power & Fuel -- -- 7.32
Employees Cost 8.75 9.17 7.38
Depreciation 3.61 3.86 4.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.35 20.64 14.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.86 30.61 25.30
Other Income 2.89 0.46 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.75 31.07 27.28
Interest 7.59 6.68 5.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.16 24.39 21.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.16 24.39 21.61
Tax 5.86 6.23 4.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.30 18.16 16.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.30 18.16 16.69
Equity Share Capital 11.56 11.56 11.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.57 7.22
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.57 7.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.57 7.22
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.57 7.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:17 pm
