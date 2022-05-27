Precision Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 741.65 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 741.65 crore in March 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 652.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.36 crore in March 2022 up 11.06% from Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2021.

Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2021.

Precision Wires shares closed at 71.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.09% returns over the last 6 months and 72.53% over the last 12 months.