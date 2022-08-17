Prag Bosimi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 1948.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 up 1948.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 45.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.59 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and 21.03% over the last 12 months.