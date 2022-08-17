 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prag Bosimi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 1948.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 up 1948.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 45.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.59 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and 21.03% over the last 12 months.

Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 1.32 0.04
Other Operating Income 0.84 1.39 --
Total Income From Operations 0.91 2.71 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.68 0.80 0.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.59 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 -0.36 0.19
Depreciation 1.00 0.54 1.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.58 13.27 0.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.51 -12.12 -1.71
Other Income 0.00 0.81 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.51 -11.31 -1.47
Interest 1.08 2.33 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.60 -13.64 -2.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.60 -13.64 -2.57
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.60 -13.64 -2.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.60 -13.64 -2.57
Equity Share Capital 74.07 74.07 74.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -1.84 -0.35
Diluted EPS -0.35 -1.84 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -1.84 -0.35
Diluted EPS -0.35 -1.84 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:11 pm
