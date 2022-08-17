Prag Bosimi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 1948.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 up 1948.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 45.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.
Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.59 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and 21.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|1.32
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|0.84
|1.39
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|2.71
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.68
|0.80
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.59
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|-0.36
|0.19
|Depreciation
|1.00
|0.54
|1.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|13.27
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-12.12
|-1.71
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.81
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-11.31
|-1.47
|Interest
|1.08
|2.33
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.60
|-13.64
|-2.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.60
|-13.64
|-2.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.60
|-13.64
|-2.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.60
|-13.64
|-2.57
|Equity Share Capital
|74.07
|74.07
|74.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-1.84
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-1.84
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-1.84
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-1.84
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited