PPL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.76 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Pipes Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.76 crore in March 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 134.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 17.49 crore in March 2021.

PPL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2021.

PPL shares closed at 177.65 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Prakash Pipes Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 174.76 142.64 134.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 174.76 142.64 134.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 141.42 105.63 106.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.64 1.40 -5.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.95 6.38 6.55
Depreciation 2.89 2.84 2.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.95 10.59 11.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.19 15.80 13.72
Other Income 0.31 0.76 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.50 16.56 15.08
Interest 0.78 0.84 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.72 15.72 14.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.72 15.72 14.63
Tax 5.53 5.14 4.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.19 10.58 10.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.19 10.58 10.17
Equity Share Capital 23.92 23.92 23.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 4.42 4.53
Diluted EPS 5.32 4.27 4.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 4.42 4.53
Diluted EPS 5.32 4.27 4.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
