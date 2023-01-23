 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.37 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 501.37 crore in December 2022 up 29.45% from Rs. 387.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.42 crore in December 2022 up 87.51% from Rs. 80.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.12 crore in December 2022 up 54.38% from Rs. 243.64 crore in December 2021.
Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021. Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 291.95 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.
Poonawalla Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations501.37454.86387.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations501.37454.86387.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost129.39136.80103.53
Depreciation15.8213.9312.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-45.24-48.248.09
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses59.0460.0138.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax342.36292.36223.77
Other Income17.9425.676.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax360.30318.03230.69
Interest159.29144.08123.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.01173.95106.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax201.01173.95106.82
Tax50.5943.7826.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.42130.1780.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period150.42130.1780.22
Equity Share Capital153.02153.02152.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.971.701.05
Diluted EPS1.941.681.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.971.701.05
Diluted EPS1.941.681.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
