Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.99 crore, up 58.71% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.99 crore in December 2022 up 58.71% from Rs. 64.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2022 up 1805% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2022 up 323.26% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

Ponni Sugars (Erode)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.99 149.51 64.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.99 149.51 64.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.40 93.21 23.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.16 7.70 25.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.32 5.15 4.84
Depreciation 1.95 1.91 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.95 24.01 10.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.53 17.53 -1.25
Other Income 1.44 8.41 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.97 25.94 0.98
Interest 0.02 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.95 25.90 0.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.95 25.90 0.95
Tax 1.33 4.17 0.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.62 21.73 0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.62 21.73 0.40
Equity Share Capital 8.60 8.60 8.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.86 25.27 0.47
Diluted EPS 8.86 25.27 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.86 25.27 0.47
Diluted EPS 8.86 25.27 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited