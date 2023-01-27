Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.99 crore, up 58.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.99 crore in December 2022 up 58.71% from Rs. 64.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2022 up 1805% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2022 up 323.26% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.