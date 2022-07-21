HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Polycab India Q1: Slump in commodity prices to impact near-term growth

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India posted a strong revenue growth in Q1 FY23 on a yearly (YoY) basis. Though the headline numbers appear robust, market internals suggest that the volatility in metal prices is hampering business momentum

Rows of colored high end data cables are seen feeding into computer servers inside a comms room at a office in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. Vodafone Group Plc will ask telecommunications regulator Ofcom to guarantee that U.K. wireless carriers, which rely on BT's fiber network to transmit voice and data traffic across the country, are treated fairly when BT sets prices and connects their broadcasting towers. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg
Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India has posted a strong revenue growth in Q1 FY23 on a yearly (YoY) basis. Though the headline numbers appear robust, market internals suggest that the volatility in metal prices is hampering business momentum. The management has indicated that demand has tapered towards end June, which should continue in Q2 as well. Polycab India result snapshot (image) Due to falling commodity prices, Polycab saw soft demand in June. Even then, the company managed to grow its...

