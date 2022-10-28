Poddar Pigments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.53 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.53 crore in September 2022 up 18.24% from Rs. 75.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in September 2022 up 72.67% from Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.57 crore in September 2022 up 85.12% from Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2021.

Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in September 2021.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 288.50 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.48% returns over the last 6 months and -10.42% over the last 12 months.