Poddar Pigments Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.00 crore, up 35.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.00 crore in June 2022 up 35.85% from Rs. 60.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022 up 15.29% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2022 up 25.64% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2021.

Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.45 in June 2021.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 262.50 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.87% returns over the last 6 months and -37.69% over the last 12 months.