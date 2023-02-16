Poddar Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 98.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 98.68% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.49% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 39.14% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.