Poddar Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 98.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 98.68% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.49% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 39.14% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.

Poddar Housing and Development
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 6.21 16.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 6.21 16.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 29.36 26.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.03 -17.27 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.58 -- -11.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.33 1.02
Depreciation 0.17 0.04 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.45 1.06 5.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.37 -8.32 -5.07
Other Income 0.09 0.59 -0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.28 -7.73 -5.19
Interest 14.12 7.76 3.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.40 -15.49 -8.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.40 -15.49 -8.64
Tax -4.38 -3.85 -2.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.02 -11.64 -6.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.02 -11.64 -6.59
Equity Share Capital 6.32 6.32 6.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.62 -18.42 -10.44
Diluted EPS -20.62 -18.42 -10.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.62 -18.42 -10.44
Diluted EPS -20.62 -18.42 -10.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
