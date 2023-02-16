Poddar Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 98.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 98.68% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.49% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 39.14% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.
Poddar Housing shares closed at 159.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|Poddar Housing and Development
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|6.21
|16.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|6.21
|16.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|29.36
|26.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.03
|-17.27
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.58
|--
|-11.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.33
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.04
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|1.06
|5.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.37
|-8.32
|-5.07
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.59
|-0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.28
|-7.73
|-5.19
|Interest
|14.12
|7.76
|3.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.40
|-15.49
|-8.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.40
|-15.49
|-8.64
|Tax
|-4.38
|-3.85
|-2.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.02
|-11.64
|-6.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.02
|-11.64
|-6.59
|Equity Share Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.62
|-18.42
|-10.44
|Diluted EPS
|-20.62
|-18.42
|-10.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.62
|-18.42
|-10.44
|Diluted EPS
|-20.62
|-18.42
|-10.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited