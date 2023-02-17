Poddar Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 88.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 88.96% from Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2022 down 35.11% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 131.45% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.