Poddar Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 88.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 88.96% from Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2022 down 35.11% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 131.45% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.

Poddar Housing and Development
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.83 7.81 16.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.83 7.81 16.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 29.36 26.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.03 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.15 -15.83 -11.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.55 1.34 1.08
Depreciation 0.18 0.05 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.75 1.16 5.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.52 -8.27 -5.24
Other Income 4.90 0.98 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.38 -7.30 -5.04
Interest 15.17 8.02 3.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.79 -15.32 -9.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.79 -15.32 -9.00
Tax -4.39 -3.86 -2.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.39 -11.46 -6.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.39 -11.46 -6.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.39 -11.46 -6.95
Equity Share Capital 6.32 6.32 6.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.62 -18.14 -11.01
Diluted EPS -20.62 -18.14 -11.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.62 -18.14 -11.01
Diluted EPS -20.62 -18.14 -11.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited