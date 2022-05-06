 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB Gilts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.91 crore, up 31.43% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:

Net Sales at Rs 241.91 crore in March 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 184.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.05 crore in March 2022 up 447% from Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.94 crore in March 2022 up 129.53% from Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2021.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 64.40 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 21.85% over the last 12 months.

PNB Gilts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 241.91 262.49 184.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 241.91 262.49 184.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.23 3.12 3.62
Depreciation 0.30 0.29 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.78 140.02 96.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.60 119.06 83.42
Other Income 0.04 1.05 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.64 120.10 83.50
Interest 133.35 136.19 86.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.28 -16.08 -3.08
Exceptional Items -0.03 -0.06 -8.73
P/L Before Tax 59.25 -16.14 -11.80
Tax 10.19 -9.99 2.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.05 -6.15 -14.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.05 -6.15 -14.14
Equity Share Capital 180.01 180.01 180.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 -0.34 -0.79
Diluted EPS 2.73 -0.34 -0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 -0.34 -0.79
Diluted EPS 2.73 -0.34 -0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
