PNB Gilts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.41 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:

Net Sales at Rs 283.41 crore in June 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 214.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.94 crore in June 2022 down 322.97% from Rs. 39.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.38 crore in June 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 171.43 crore in June 2021.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 65.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.10% over the last 12 months.

PNB Gilts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 283.41 241.91 214.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 283.41 241.91 214.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.37 5.23 3.09
Depreciation 0.16 0.30 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.68 43.78 40.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.20 192.60 170.43
Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.22 192.64 171.16
Interest 186.32 133.35 109.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -115.09 59.28 61.36
Exceptional Items -0.06 -0.03 -11.07
P/L Before Tax -115.15 59.25 50.29
Tax -26.21 10.19 10.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -88.94 49.05 39.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -88.94 49.05 39.89
Equity Share Capital 180.01 180.01 180.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.94 2.73 2.22
Diluted EPS -4.94 2.73 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.94 2.73 2.22
Diluted EPS -4.94 2.73 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #PNB Gilts #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
