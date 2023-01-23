 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PNB Gilts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.54 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:

Net Sales at Rs 296.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 262.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 up 199.12% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.25 crore in December 2022 up 118.66% from Rs. 120.39 crore in December 2021.

PNB Gilts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 296.54 339.48 262.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 296.54 339.48 262.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.63 1.18 3.12
Depreciation 0.33 0.31 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.70 83.62 140.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.88 254.38 119.06
Other Income 0.04 1.04 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.92 255.42 120.10
Interest 251.38 254.73 136.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.54 0.69 -16.08
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 -0.06
P/L Before Tax 11.54 0.69 -16.14
Tax 5.44 8.54 -9.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.09 -7.86 -6.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.09 -7.86 -6.15
Equity Share Capital 180.01 180.01 180.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 -0.44 -0.34
Diluted EPS 0.34 -0.44 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 -0.44 -0.34
Diluted EPS 0.34 -0.44 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited