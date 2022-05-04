Plastiblends Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.84 crore, up 27.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.84 crore in March 2022 up 27.47% from Rs. 171.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2022 up 2.17% from Rs. 12.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2022 down 2.5% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2021.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in March 2021.

Plastiblends shares closed at 227.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 0.24% over the last 12 months.