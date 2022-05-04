 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Plastiblends Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.84 crore, up 27.47% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Plastiblends India are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.84 crore in March 2022 up 27.47% from Rs. 171.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2022 up 2.17% from Rs. 12.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2022 down 2.5% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2021.

Plastiblends EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in March 2021.

Plastiblends shares closed at 227.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 0.24% over the last 12 months.

Plastiblends India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.84 174.15 171.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.84 174.15 171.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 163.49 131.81 123.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.17 -6.02 -2.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.75 8.77 7.94
Depreciation 3.90 4.02 3.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.08 19.50 24.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.45 16.08 15.44
Other Income 2.89 1.06 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.34 17.14 16.89
Interest 0.88 0.60 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.46 16.54 16.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.46 16.54 16.42
Tax 3.09 4.46 4.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.38 12.07 12.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.38 12.07 12.11
Equity Share Capital 12.99 12.99 12.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 4.65 4.66
Diluted EPS 4.76 4.65 4.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 4.65 4.66
Diluted EPS 4.76 4.65 4.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:29 pm
