 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pioneer Distill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, up 60% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in June 2022 up 60% from Rs. 36.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.51 crore in June 2022 up 0.63% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2021.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 162.75 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.14% over the last 12 months.

Pioneer Distilleries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.12 56.26 36.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.12 56.26 36.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.57 40.32 37.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.44 -0.41 -8.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.38 3.88 3.76
Depreciation 8.78 7.98 8.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.51 9.25 8.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.56 -4.76 -13.03
Other Income 0.75 0.75 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.81 -4.01 -12.28
Interest 8.70 8.52 8.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.51 -12.53 -20.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.51 -12.53 -20.64
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.51 -12.53 -20.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.51 -12.53 -20.64
Equity Share Capital 13.39 13.39 13.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.32 -9.36 -15.42
Diluted EPS -15.32 -9.36 -15.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.32 -9.36 -15.42
Diluted EPS -15.32 -9.36 -15.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Pioneer Distill #Pioneer Distilleries #Results
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.