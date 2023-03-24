 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pessimism in Indian startup ecosystem overdone: Credit Suisse

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

The funding environment signals a pause for breath rather than a complete halt of funding, the report says. As firms focus on profitability, growth slows down, which further pressures valuation. Slower growth also results from startups trying to preserve their capital, as incremental funding has become more difficult

The so-called funding winter that has sent a chill down the Indian startup ecosystem could be a tad exaggerated. According to a research report by Credit Suisse, the pessimism in the startup ecosystem is "overdone", just as the optimism was at one point of time.

The current funding environment signals a pause for breath after the sprint rather than a complete halt of funding, the report says.

"As a period of euphoria ends, investment flows dry up and valuation benchmarks drop. In this phase, many start questioning the business case. That has started, with investors, entrepreneurs and journalists waking up to a market that is smaller than earlier envisaged, with a stagnant Indian middle-class. In our view, just like the earlier optimism was overdone, so is this pessimism," it says.

After two landmark years in which 70 new unicorns emerged, changing India’s corporate landscape, there is a much-needed pause.