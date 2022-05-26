 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pennar Inds Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.77 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 692.77 crore in March 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 556.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2022 down 50.66% from Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.91 crore in March 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 54.60 crore in March 2021.

Pennar Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in March 2021.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 36.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.57% returns over the last 6 months and 80.68% over the last 12 months.

Pennar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 692.77 532.97 556.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 692.77 532.97 556.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 351.89 319.48 349.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.09 61.71 11.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.84 -60.66 -20.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.09 54.80 33.41
Depreciation 15.25 13.36 11.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.04 115.11 137.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.57 29.17 33.82
Other Income 7.09 4.41 8.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.66 33.58 42.81
Interest 20.93 19.45 18.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.73 14.13 24.71
Exceptional Items -- -- 19.96
P/L Before Tax 21.73 14.13 44.67
Tax 5.01 3.42 11.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.72 10.71 33.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.72 10.71 33.58
Minority Interest -0.18 -- -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.54 10.71 33.52
Equity Share Capital 71.08 71.08 71.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 0.58 2.35
Diluted EPS 1.16 0.58 2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 0.58 2.35
Diluted EPS 1.16 0.58 2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pennar Inds #Pennar Industries #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.