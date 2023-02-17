 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pearl Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, up 46.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in December 2022 up 46.04% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 down 47.78% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.69% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021. Pearl Polymers shares closed at 23.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.
Pearl Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.583.892.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.583.892.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.000.05
Purchase of Traded Goods1.922.592.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.510.05-0.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.211.240.69
Depreciation0.140.140.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.300.522.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.52-0.64-2.23
Other Income0.720.540.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-0.11-1.45
Interest0.020.020.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.82-0.12-1.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.82-0.12-1.49
Tax-----0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.82-0.12-1.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.82-0.12-1.23
Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.08-0.07-0.73
Diluted EPS-1.08-0.07-0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.08-0.07-0.73
Diluted EPS-1.08-0.07-0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pearl Polymers #Plastics #Results
first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm