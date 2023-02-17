Pearl Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, up 46.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in December 2022 up 46.04% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 down 47.78% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.69% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.
|Pearl Polymers shares closed at 23.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.
|Pearl Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.58
|3.89
|2.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.58
|3.89
|2.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.00
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.92
|2.59
|2.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.51
|0.05
|-0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.21
|1.24
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.30
|0.52
|2.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.52
|-0.64
|-2.23
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.54
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|-0.11
|-1.45
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-0.12
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.82
|-0.12
|-1.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.82
|-0.12
|-1.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.82
|-0.12
|-1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|16.83
|16.83
|16.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-0.07
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-0.07
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-0.07
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-0.07
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited