Pearl Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, up 46.04% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.58 3.89 2.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.58 3.89 2.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.00 0.05 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.92 2.59 2.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 0.05 -0.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.21 1.24 0.69 Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.30 0.52 2.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.52 -0.64 -2.23 Other Income 0.72 0.54 0.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.80 -0.11 -1.45 Interest 0.02 0.02 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.82 -0.12 -1.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.82 -0.12 -1.49 Tax -- -- -0.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.82 -0.12 -1.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.82 -0.12 -1.23 Equity Share Capital 16.83 16.83 16.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.08 -0.07 -0.73 Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.07 -0.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.08 -0.07 -0.73 Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.07 -0.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --