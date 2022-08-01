 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PDS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,340.37 crore, up 43.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,340.37 crore in June 2022 up 43.92% from Rs. 1,626.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.02 crore in June 2022 down 31.3% from Rs. 53.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.75 crore in June 2022 down 8.61% from Rs. 82.89 crore in June 2021.

PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.69 in June 2021.

PDS shares closed at 1,694.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.28% returns over the last 6 months and 30.16% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,340.37 2,775.44 1,626.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,340.37 2,775.44 1,626.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.30 160.84 83.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,819.83 2,187.32 1,293.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.70 7.83 -32.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 176.30 176.59 134.99
Depreciation 18.71 19.31 17.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.57 139.91 112.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.36 83.64 17.07
Other Income 2.68 21.34 48.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.04 104.98 65.71
Interest 9.26 11.06 4.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.78 93.92 60.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.78 93.92 60.97
Tax 3.12 6.50 2.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.66 87.41 58.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.66 87.41 58.28
Minority Interest -7.16 -9.10 -5.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.48 -1.18 0.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.02 77.13 53.89
Equity Share Capital 26.09 26.04 26.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.19 29.62 20.69
Diluted EPS 13.92 29.00 20.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.19 29.62 20.69
Diluted EPS 13.92 29.00 20.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
