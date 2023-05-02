 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 795.93 crore, up 44.07% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 795.93 crore in March 2023 up 44.07% from Rs. 552.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2023 up 104.71% from Rs. 591.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.22 crore in March 2023 up 109.23% from Rs. 576.72 crore in March 2022.

Parag Milk Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 795.93 722.64 552.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 795.93 722.64 552.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 899.33 624.58 593.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -273.59 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.52 -49.37 412.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.98 23.69 19.47
Depreciation 16.89 11.43 13.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.71 88.39 109.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.09 23.91 -595.80
Other Income 2.23 4.51 5.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.33 28.42 -590.11
Interest 13.68 13.52 12.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.64 14.90 -602.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.64 14.90 -602.35
Tax -5.24 1.30 -10.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.89 13.60 -591.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.89 13.60 -591.61
Equity Share Capital 117.20 117.20 95.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 1.26 -62.14
Diluted EPS 2.31 1.24 -60.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 1.26 -62.14
Diluted EPS 2.31 1.24 -60.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited