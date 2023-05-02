Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 795.93 crore, up 44.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 795.93 crore in March 2023 up 44.07% from Rs. 552.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2023 up 104.71% from Rs. 591.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.22 crore in March 2023 up 109.23% from Rs. 576.72 crore in March 2022.