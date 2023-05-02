 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parag Milk Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 800.96 crore, up 42.45% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 800.96 crore in March 2023 up 42.45% from Rs. 562.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2023 up 103.78% from Rs. 591.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2023 up 108.07% from Rs. 574.90 crore in March 2022.

Parag Milk Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 800.96 735.89 562.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 800.96 735.89 562.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 902.45 629.77 596.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -273.59 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.38 -49.49 412.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.55 26.51 21.54
Depreciation 17.74 12.26 14.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.86 95.59 117.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.57 21.25 -599.53
Other Income 9.11 4.53 10.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.68 25.78 -589.05
Interest 12.19 15.14 13.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.49 10.64 -602.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.49 10.64 -602.39
Tax -5.86 1.38 -10.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.35 9.26 -591.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.35 9.26 -591.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.35 9.26 -591.79
Equity Share Capital 117.20 117.20 95.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 0.86 -62.16
Diluted EPS 1.86 0.86 -60.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 0.86 -62.16
Diluted EPS 1.86 0.86 -60.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited