Paradeep Phosphate: Watch out for volume uptick, backward integration

FY24/25 to see backward integration efficiencies kick in. Growth plan is right in place

India’s second-largest phosphatic fertiliser company is on track to ramp up sales volume and widen its geographical reach with its new Goa plant and gaining efficiencies through its backward integration investments
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Impressive third-quarter performance Goa expansion ramping up well Backward integration right on track Tremendous growth potential at inexpensive valuation Paradeep Phosphate Ltd (PPL; CMP: Rs 58; Market cap: Rs 4,728 crore) posted a great set of results in Q3FY23, supported by good volume growth as well as firm pricing. The Goa plant has now stabilised its operations and is already making fruitful contribution. India’s second-largest phosphatic fertiliser company is on track to ramp up sales volume and widen its geographical reach with its new...

