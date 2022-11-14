 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panama Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 613.84 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 613.84 crore in September 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 563.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.43 crore in September 2022 up 8.89% from Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.02 crore in September 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 83.13 crore in September 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 11.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.24 in September 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 308.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 17.79% over the last 12 months.

Panama Petrochem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 613.84 551.79 563.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 613.84 551.79 563.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 479.06 390.77 437.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.73 0.55 1.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.89 6.36 -1.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.18 13.25 5.01
Depreciation 2.40 2.27 2.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.17 54.51 39.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.19 84.08 79.95
Other Income 1.43 1.22 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.62 85.30 81.07
Interest 2.54 2.18 2.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.08 83.12 78.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.08 83.12 78.67
Tax 17.65 18.54 16.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.43 64.58 61.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.43 64.58 61.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.43 64.58 61.92
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.15 10.67 10.24
Diluted EPS 11.15 10.67 10.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.15 10.67 10.24
Diluted EPS 11.15 10.67 10.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm