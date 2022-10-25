 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Trimex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Trimex are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in September 2022 down 33.84% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 84.96% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 8.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.96% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Trimex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.34 2.00 5.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.34 2.00 5.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.09 0.05 0.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.60 0.58 3.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 1.54 1.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.09 0.14
Depreciation -- 0.37 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.21 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.83 -1.02
Other Income 0.04 0.21 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.61 -0.29
Interest 0.06 1.52 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 -2.13 -1.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 -2.13 -1.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -2.13 -1.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -2.13 -1.33
Equity Share Capital 28.52 28.52 28.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.75 -0.47
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.75 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.75 -0.47
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.75 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:44 am
