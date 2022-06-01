 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Oriental Trimex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Trimex are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore in March 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022 up 40.72% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 up 833.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 13.55 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.28% returns over the last 6 months and 54.86% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Trimex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.75 4.92 6.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.75 4.92 6.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.15 0.01 0.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.07 5.07 5.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.22 -0.87 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.12 0.37
Depreciation 0.37 0.37 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.13 0.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 0.10 -0.63
Other Income 0.97 0.22 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.75 0.31 -0.25
Interest 1.53 1.54 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.78 -1.23 -0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.02
P/L Before Tax -0.78 -1.23 -0.82
Tax 0.49 -- 1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.27 -1.23 -2.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.27 -1.23 -2.14
Equity Share Capital 28.52 28.52 28.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.43 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.43 -0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.43 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.43 -0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Oriental Trimex #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.