Oriental Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.24 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 105.24 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 76.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2022 up 161.48% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.37 crore in December 2022 up 66.02% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2021.
Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.
|Oriental Hotels shares closed at 69.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.24
|88.29
|76.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.24
|88.29
|76.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.87
|8.71
|7.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.52
|19.46
|17.87
|Depreciation
|5.83
|5.50
|6.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.01
|37.19
|31.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.01
|17.43
|12.95
|Other Income
|5.53
|2.77
|3.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.54
|20.20
|15.95
|Interest
|5.08
|4.77
|5.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.46
|15.43
|10.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.46
|15.43
|10.10
|Tax
|7.79
|4.51
|2.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.67
|10.92
|7.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.67
|10.92
|7.14
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|0.61
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|0.61
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|0.61
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|0.61
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited