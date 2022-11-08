Oriental Carbon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.16 crore, up 26.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.16 crore in September 2022 up 26.38% from Rs. 96.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2022 down 38.49% from Rs. 12.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.02 crore in September 2022 down 17.71% from Rs. 24.33 crore in September 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.64 in September 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 897.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.57% returns over the last 6 months and -14.12% over the last 12 months.