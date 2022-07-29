Oriental Carbon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.35 crore, up 67.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.35 crore in June 2022 up 67.91% from Rs. 81.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.97 crore in June 2022 up 12.46% from Rs. 12.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 22.81 crore in June 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 13.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.43 in June 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 837.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -25.46% over the last 12 months.