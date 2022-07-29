 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Carbon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.35 crore, up 67.91% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.35 crore in June 2022 up 67.91% from Rs. 81.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.97 crore in June 2022 up 12.46% from Rs. 12.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 22.81 crore in June 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 13.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.43 in June 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 837.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -25.46% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 136.35 109.36 81.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 136.35 109.36 81.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.67 40.29 32.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.06 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.85 3.53 -9.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.68 11.22 11.53
Depreciation 6.82 6.52 5.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.96 38.97 29.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.03 8.78 12.25
Other Income 0.84 1.41 5.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.87 10.19 17.49
Interest 2.43 2.09 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.44 8.10 16.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.44 8.10 16.35
Tax 4.47 3.77 3.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.97 4.33 12.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.97 4.33 12.42
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.98 4.33 12.43
Diluted EPS 13.98 4.33 12.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.98 4.33 12.43
Diluted EPS 13.98 4.33 12.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:56 pm
