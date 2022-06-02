 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.14 crore, up 23.66% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 191.14 crore in March 2022 up 23.66% from Rs. 154.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2022 down 12.5% from Rs. 9.20 crore in March 2021.

Orient Paper shares closed at 26.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.11% over the last 12 months.

Orient Paper and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 191.14 164.19 154.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 191.14 164.19 154.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.50 51.55 42.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.10 -2.95 13.52
Power & Fuel 59.53 -- --
Employees Cost 20.61 20.99 20.68
Depreciation 7.72 7.72 7.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.76 93.39 73.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.09 -6.50 -2.66
Other Income 3.41 0.75 3.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 -5.75 1.23
Interest 1.33 1.25 1.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.00 -7.00 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.00 -7.00 -0.64
Tax 1.20 -3.50 3.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.20 -3.51 -3.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.20 -3.51 -3.83
Equity Share Capital 21.22 21.22 21.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.17 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.17 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.17 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.17 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Paper #Orient Paper and Industries #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.