Orient Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.14 crore, up 23.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 191.14 crore in March 2022 up 23.66% from Rs. 154.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2022 down 12.5% from Rs. 9.20 crore in March 2021.
Orient Paper shares closed at 26.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Paper and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|191.14
|164.19
|154.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|191.14
|164.19
|154.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.50
|51.55
|42.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.10
|-2.95
|13.52
|Power & Fuel
|59.53
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.61
|20.99
|20.68
|Depreciation
|7.72
|7.72
|7.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.76
|93.39
|73.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|-6.50
|-2.66
|Other Income
|3.41
|0.75
|3.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-5.75
|1.23
|Interest
|1.33
|1.25
|1.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-7.00
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.00
|-7.00
|-0.64
|Tax
|1.20
|-3.50
|3.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.20
|-3.51
|-3.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.20
|-3.51
|-3.83
|Equity Share Capital
|21.22
|21.22
|21.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited