Orient Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.22 crore, up 132.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.22 crore in June 2022 up 132.61% from Rs. 90.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022 up 119.47% from Rs. 11.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.31 crore in June 2022 up 250.12% from Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2021.

Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

Orient Paper shares closed at 31.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.34% returns over the last 6 months and -0.32% over the last 12 months.