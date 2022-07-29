 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Green Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore, down 11.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore in June 2022 down 11.18% from Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022 down 276.08% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022 down 452.11% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 9.20 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.17% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.

Orient Green Power Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.75 7.31 7.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.75 7.31 7.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.48 0.81 0.78
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.41 8.26 8.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.15 -1.77 -1.60
Other Income 0.22 0.82 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.93 -0.95 -0.72
Interest 3.78 11.70 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.71 -12.65 -1.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.71 -12.65 -1.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.71 -12.65 -1.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.15 -1.17 -0.15
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.86 -13.82 -2.09
Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 750.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.19 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.19 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.19 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.19 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:55 pm
