Orient Green Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore, down 11.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore in June 2022 down 11.18% from Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022 down 276.08% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022 down 452.11% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.
Orient Green shares closed at 9.20 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.17% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Green Power Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.75
|7.31
|7.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.75
|7.31
|7.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.81
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.41
|8.26
|8.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.15
|-1.77
|-1.60
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.82
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.93
|-0.95
|-0.72
|Interest
|3.78
|11.70
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.71
|-12.65
|-1.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.71
|-12.65
|-1.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.71
|-12.65
|-1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.15
|-1.17
|-0.15
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.86
|-13.82
|-2.09
|Equity Share Capital
|750.72
|750.72
|750.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited