Orient Green Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, down 25.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 25.25% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2022 up 698.79% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2022 up 1038.35% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
Orient Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|Orient Green shares closed at 9.90 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.98% returns over the last 6 months and -42.44% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Green Power Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.27
|6.16
|7.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.27
|6.16
|7.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.60
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.61
|8.21
|8.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-2.66
|-1.76
|Other Income
|12.44
|0.15
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.47
|-2.51
|-1.33
|Interest
|-1.67
|3.91
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.14
|-6.42
|-2.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.14
|-6.42
|-2.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.14
|-6.42
|-2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.71
|-0.25
|-0.16
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.85
|-6.67
|-2.48
|Equity Share Capital
|750.72
|750.72
|750.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|-0.10
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|-0.10
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|-0.10
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|-0.10
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited