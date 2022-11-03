 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Green Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.82 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.82 crore in September 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 115.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.84 crore in September 2022 down 45.08% from Rs. 61.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 92.95 crore in September 2021.

Orient Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 8.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 79.35% over the last 12 months.

Orient Green Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.82 77.69 115.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.82 77.69 115.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.09 3.01 2.90
Depreciation 20.77 20.71 22.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.01 20.96 19.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.95 33.01 70.61
Other Income 0.42 0.50 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.37 33.51 70.64
Interest 26.57 27.56 31.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.80 5.95 39.19
Exceptional Items -4.79 4.10 27.50
P/L Before Tax 35.01 10.05 66.69
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.01 10.05 66.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.21 -1.29 -7.04
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.80 8.76 59.65
Minority Interest 0.04 0.09 1.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.84 8.85 61.62
Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 750.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.13 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.13 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.13 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.13 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Green #Orient Green Power Company #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.