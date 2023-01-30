 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Green Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 65.62% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in December 2022 down 65.62% from Rs. 82.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2022 up 51.26% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2022 down 36.91% from Rs. 60.04 crore in December 2021.
Orient Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021. Orient Green shares closed at 9.90 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.98% returns over the last 6 months and -42.44% over the last 12 months.
Orient Green Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations28.37107.8282.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.37107.8282.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.103.092.69
Depreciation20.6420.7722.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.3518.0119.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.7265.9537.82
Other Income28.960.420.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2466.3737.83
Interest25.6926.5730.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.4539.807.62
Exceptional Items17.48-4.79-0.01
P/L Before Tax9.0335.017.61
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0335.017.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.71-1.21-1.33
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.7433.806.28
Minority Interest-0.710.04-0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.0333.845.97
Equity Share Capital750.72750.72750.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.130.450.08
Diluted EPS0.130.450.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.130.450.08
Diluted EPS0.130.450.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Green #Orient Green Power Company #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Jan 30, 2023 11:11 pm