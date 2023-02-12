Orient Beverage Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.55 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.55 crore in December 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.68% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.