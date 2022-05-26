 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Abrasive Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.99 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Abrasives are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.99 crore in March 2022 down 18.23% from Rs. 84.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2021.

Orient Abrasive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 28.55 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.22% over the last 12 months.

Orient Abrasives
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.99 43.33 84.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.99 43.33 84.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.02 4.19 19.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.91 22.28 20.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.82 -1.86
Power & Fuel -- 2.72 11.76
Employees Cost 3.72 4.13 7.50
Depreciation 2.44 2.60 2.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.83 7.54 18.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.69 5.42
Other Income 4.14 1.69 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.20 2.37 6.52
Interest 0.88 0.61 1.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.33 1.76 5.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.33 1.76 5.26
Tax 1.00 0.75 2.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.33 1.01 2.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.33 1.01 2.58
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.08 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.08 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.08 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.08 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
