Oricon Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.65 crore, down 21.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.65 crore in March 2022 down 21.51% from Rs. 190.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022 up 1874.99% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 25.18 crore in March 2021.

Oricon Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 29.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.97% returns over the last 6 months and 19.10% over the last 12 months.

Oricon Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 149.65 133.79 190.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 149.65 133.79 190.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.00 72.99 72.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.00 0.39 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.43 5.91 4.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.66 12.60 13.35
Depreciation 7.42 8.41 20.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.03 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.76 30.83 79.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.34 2.65 0.22
Other Income 11.18 7.05 4.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.52 9.69 4.72
Interest 3.34 3.17 4.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.18 6.53 0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.00
P/L Before Tax 13.18 6.53 -1.37
Tax 0.88 2.43 4.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.30 4.10 -5.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -3.14 -3.84 2.43
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.16 0.25 -2.98
Minority Interest -0.29 1.65 3.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.05 0.22 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.92 2.12 0.45
Equity Share Capital 31.41 31.41 31.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.14 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.14 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.14 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.14 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
