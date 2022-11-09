 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orbit Exports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.31 crore, up 96.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.31 crore in September 2022 up 96.04% from Rs. 27.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2022 up 139.58% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2022 up 105.26% from Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2021.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in September 2021.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 185.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.45% returns over the last 6 months and 135.36% over the last 12 months.

Orbit Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.40 49.93 27.19
Other Operating Income 0.90 0.75 --
Total Income From Operations 53.31 50.68 27.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.77 22.18 9.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -5.28 0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.80 6.35 4.77
Depreciation 3.41 3.34 2.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.53 10.77 5.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.88 13.33 4.60
Other Income 0.87 1.52 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.75 14.85 5.78
Interest 0.90 0.75 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.85 14.10 5.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.85 14.10 5.53
Tax 3.21 3.43 1.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.63 10.67 4.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.63 10.67 4.02
Equity Share Capital 27.38 27.38 27.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.52 3.90 1.47
Diluted EPS 3.51 3.88 1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.52 3.90 1.47
Diluted EPS 3.51 3.88 1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Orbit Exports #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
