Orbit Exports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.31 crore, up 96.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.31 crore in September 2022 up 96.04% from Rs. 27.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2022 up 139.58% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2022 up 105.26% from Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2021.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in September 2021.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 185.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.45% returns over the last 6 months and 135.36% over the last 12 months.