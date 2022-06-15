Opto Circuits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 73.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Opto Circuits India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.43 crore in March 2022 down 7666.13% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.17 crore in March 2022 up 1508.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.
Opto Circuits shares closed at 1.78 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Opto Circuits India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.09
|0.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.09
|0.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.04
|0.00
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|1.16
|1.56
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.42
|0.23
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.91
|-1.30
|-2.38
|Other Income
|42.08
|0.02
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.17
|-1.28
|-2.25
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.17
|-1.28
|-2.27
|Exceptional Items
|-183.60
|--
|1.76
|P/L Before Tax
|-155.43
|-1.28
|-0.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-155.43
|-1.28
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-155.43
|-1.28
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|300.63
|300.63
|300.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.17
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-5.17
|-0.04
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.17
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-5.17
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited