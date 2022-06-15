 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opto Circuits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 73.62% Y-o-Y

Jun 15, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Opto Circuits India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.43 crore in March 2022 down 7666.13% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.17 crore in March 2022 up 1508.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 1.78 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Opto Circuits India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Jun'21 Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.09 0.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.09 0.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.04 0.00 0.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.48 1.16 1.56
Depreciation -- -- 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.42 0.23 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.91 -1.30 -2.38
Other Income 42.08 0.02 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.17 -1.28 -2.25
Interest -- 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.17 -1.28 -2.27
Exceptional Items -183.60 -- 1.76
P/L Before Tax -155.43 -1.28 -0.51
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -155.43 -1.28 -0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -155.43 -1.28 -0.51
Equity Share Capital 300.63 300.63 300.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.17 -0.04 -0.02
Diluted EPS -5.17 -0.04 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.17 -0.04 -0.02
Diluted EPS -5.17 -0.04 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Opto Circuits #Opto Circuits India #Results
first published: Jun 15, 2022 08:44 am
