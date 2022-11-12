Omax Autos Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.64 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.64 crore in September 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 43.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.75 crore in September 2022 down 602.68% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

Omax Autos shares closed at 70.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.93% returns over the last 6 months and 56.08% over the last 12 months.