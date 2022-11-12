Omax Autos Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.64 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.64 crore in September 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 43.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.75 crore in September 2022 down 602.68% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.
Omax Autos shares closed at 70.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.93% returns over the last 6 months and 56.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|Omax Autos
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.64
|70.35
|43.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.64
|70.35
|43.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.60
|47.75
|30.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.15
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.92
|7.12
|6.27
|Depreciation
|5.00
|5.89
|3.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.28
|10.66
|9.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-3.22
|-5.90
|Other Income
|2.68
|3.00
|6.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-0.22
|1.07
|Interest
|6.77
|6.39
|7.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.25
|-6.61
|-6.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.25
|-6.61
|-6.41
|Tax
|14.50
|-1.65
|-3.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.75
|-4.96
|-3.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.75
|-4.96
|-3.38
|Equity Share Capital
|21.39
|21.39
|21.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.10
|-2.32
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-11.10
|-2.32
|-1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.10
|-2.32
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-11.10
|-2.32
|-1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited