Omax Autos Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.64 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.64 crore in September 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 43.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.75 crore in September 2022 down 602.68% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

Omax Autos shares closed at 70.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.93% returns over the last 6 months and 56.08% over the last 12 months.

Omax Autos
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.64 70.35 43.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.64 70.35 43.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.60 47.75 30.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.15 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -- -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.92 7.12 6.27
Depreciation 5.00 5.89 3.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.28 10.66 9.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.16 -3.22 -5.90
Other Income 2.68 3.00 6.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.48 -0.22 1.07
Interest 6.77 6.39 7.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.25 -6.61 -6.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.25 -6.61 -6.41
Tax 14.50 -1.65 -3.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.75 -4.96 -3.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.75 -4.96 -3.38
Equity Share Capital 21.39 21.39 21.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.10 -2.32 -1.58
Diluted EPS -11.10 -2.32 -1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.10 -2.32 -1.58
Diluted EPS -11.10 -2.32 -1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

