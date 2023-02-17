Octavius Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 29.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 29.88% from Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 33.81% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 35.94% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.