Oberoi Realty Q2 PAT seen up 75% YoY to Rs. 466.5 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Oberoi Realty to report net profit at Rs. 466.5 crore up 75% year-on-year (up 15.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 76.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 45.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,331.1 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 146 percent Y-o-Y (down 297 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 677.9 crore.

