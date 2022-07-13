Oberoi Realty Q1 PAT seen up 217.5% YoY to Rs. 256 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Building Material sector. The brokerage house expects Oberoi Realty to report net profit at Rs. 256 crore up 217.5% year-on-year (up 10.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 189.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 824 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 203.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 379 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

